Have you seen her? Apopka police search for missing, endangered 15-year-old

Apopka police are asking for the public’s help to find a 15-year-old girl they said is missing and endangered.

Officers said Chamari Robinson was last heard from on Thursday when she said she was leaving the area to go to Tampa with an adult. Investigators said it’s unknown if she is in the Tampa or Orlando area.

Police said Chamari was last seen wearing black leggings and a black Guns and Roses T-shirt.

Chamari has both nostrils pierced and has three tattoos on her right arm: a name with a hand and rose; her grandmother’s obituary; and an infant’s footprint.

Read: All aboard! Brightline begins high-speed train service between Orlando and South Florida

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts you are asked to contact the Apopka Police Department at 407-703-1757.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.