Have you seen her? Boston Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Boston Police are turning to the public for help after a 13-year-old girl from Roxbury went missing nearly a week ago.

Nah-Tayleigh Brown was reported missing from her home on Saturday, July 30, and was last seen around 6 p.m. Friday, July 29, police said.

Brown was seen wearing a black shirt and pants with rainbow Crocs.

According to officers, they spoke with Brown on the phone on Saturday but she refused to come home or give her location. Police said “she known to frequent the Mattapan area.”

Anyone with information about where she was asked to call 911 or 617-343-4275.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

