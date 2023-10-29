Have you seen her? Clayton police looking for missing woman suffering from schizophrenia

Clayton County police say there are looking for a schizophrenic woman who has been missing since Sunday morning.

Just before 10 a.m. on Sunday, police say the responded to the 30 block of Nina Court Road in Jonesboro in response to a missing person’s call. When they arrived, officers learned this was the last place Beilul Ftau, 42, was seen.

Ftau is a black woman, standing 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighs 126 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials say Ftau was last seen wearing a gray sweater and khaki pants and has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Anyone with any information in reference to the whereabouts of Beilul Ftau is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550 or dial 911.

