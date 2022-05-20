UPDATE: Woman reported missing in Daytona Beach found safe, police say

A woman reported missing in Daytona Beach has been found, according to police.

2:20 p.m. update:

Daytona Beach police confirmed Friday afternoon that Wendy Martinez has been found .

Original report:

Daytona Beach police are looking for a 33-year-old woman with the mental capacity of a teenager whom they said was last seen on Thursday afternoon.

Police said Wendy Martinez, 33, has various mental health concerns.

They said she was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Thursday on Madison Avenue near Vera Street. Officers said she was wearing a gray leopard pattern blouse, brown sweatpants and green and gold sandals.

Martinez is about 5 feet tall and weighs around 120 pounds. Police said she has short black hair cut into a bob.

READ: What you need to know before booking that summer vacation home

Anyone who spots Martinez is asked to call the police at 386-248-1777, option 3.

THREAD (2 OF 2): She was wearing a gray leopard pattern blouse, brown sweatpants and green & gold sandals.



Wendy stands around 5 feet tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She has short black hair in a bobcut.



If you see Wendy, please call dispatch at (386) 248-1777, option 3. https://t.co/OoT1D29Y0C — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) May 20, 2022

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.