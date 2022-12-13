Have you seen her? Daytona Beach police search for missing teenage girl

Police in Daytona Beach are seeking the public’s help to find a teenage girl who was reported missing.

Police said 14-year-old Maia Purtee was last seen Monday in Daytona Beach near the McDonald’s on A1A.

Officers said Maia has dark shoulder-length hair, is around 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs around 120 pounds.

Police said she was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie, dark jeans, and white shoes. She was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Daytona Beach Police Department at 386-671-5100.

