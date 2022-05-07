Have you seen her? Deputies search for missing and endangered teen from Osceola County

James Tutten
·1 min read

Deputies in Osceola County are searching for a missing and endangered teenager who was last seen Friday morning.

WATCH: Embattled Osceola County school board member responds to investigation

Deputies said 17-year-old Jessica Mahadan was last seen at her home on Mickey Johnson Court around 6:40 a.m.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Mahadan was supposed to head to school, but never arrived and did not come home Friday night, investigators said.

Deputies said a note was found in her bedroom where she contemplated self-harm.

WATCH: Student drawings of Nazi party, Hitler displayed in Osceola County high school under investigation

She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants, and left her home in a 2013 white BMW X5 with Florida tag PLZ-V63.

Deputies said her cellphone last showed her in the area of Country Way Boulevard in Tampa.

WATCH: Identities released of young men involved in deadly deputy-involved shooting outside Osceola Target

Anyone who knows about Mahadan’s location is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or call 911.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, and click here to watch the latest news on your Smart TV.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories