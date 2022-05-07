Have you seen her? Deputies search for missing and endangered teen from Osceola County

Deputies in Osceola County are searching for a missing and endangered teenager who was last seen Friday morning.

Deputies said 17-year-old Jessica Mahadan was last seen at her home on Mickey Johnson Court around 6:40 a.m.

Mahadan was supposed to head to school, but never arrived and did not come home Friday night, investigators said.

Deputies said a note was found in her bedroom where she contemplated self-harm.

She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants, and left her home in a 2013 white BMW X5 with Florida tag PLZ-V63.

Deputies said her cellphone last showed her in the area of Country Way Boulevard in Tampa.

Anyone who knows about Mahadan’s location is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or call 911.

