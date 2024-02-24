Have you seen her? Escambia County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 2-year-old
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 2-year-old girl is missing and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public help in locating her.
According to a Facebook post from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, 2-year-old Maleena Lenora Hardaway was last seen at around 7:55 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23 on the 7300 block of Plantation Road.
LOCATION:
Officials say Maleena is 31 inches tall and 25 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and her hair was braided with butterfly ends.
Maleena was last seen with her grandma, Justina James, in a black 2018 Nissan Maxima. The car has a Florida license plate with the tag number 4evermm.
Anyone with information on Maleena’s whereabouts is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.
