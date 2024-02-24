Have you seen her? Escambia County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 2-year-old

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 2-year-old girl is missing and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public help in locating her.

According to a Facebook post from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, 2-year-old Maleena Lenora Hardaway was last seen at around 7:55 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23 on the 7300 block of Plantation Road.

LOCATION:

Officials say Maleena is 31 inches tall and 25 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and her hair was braided with butterfly ends.

Maleena was last seen with her grandma, Justina James, in a black 2018 Nissan Maxima. The car has a Florida license plate with the tag number 4evermm.

Maleena Lenora Hardaway (left) and Justina James (grandmother, right)

Anyone with information on Maleena’s whereabouts is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.

