Have you seen her? Fresno detectives need help in ‘suspicious’ disappearance of woman

A 30-year-old woman has disappeared under “suspicious” circumstances, prompting the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office to ask the public to help find her.

The woman, Missy Hernandez, also known as Missy Perez, was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

“We are unable to elaborate further at this time as to why we believe this to be suspicious,” sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said.

The woman used to live in Los Angeles and travels between LA and Fresno, according to a sheriff’s news release.

She was described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds with brown eyes and dark brown or black hair. She has several tattoos on her arms and legs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Det. Gary Haslam at 559-367-4734 or 559-600-8209.

Tipsters can also call the sheriff’s dispatch center at 559-600-3111 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 and www.valleycrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.