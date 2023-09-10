Have you seen her? Gwinnett Police looking for missing 10-year-old

Gwinnett County Police are asking the public to help them locate a missing 10-year-old girl who disappeared Saturday evening.

Police say Brett Lonnie Brock of Suwanee was last seen early, September 9, at approximately 6:30 p.m. outside her home on Hooch River Trail in Suwanee.

However, at some point, the child went missing.

Brock is a black, medium skin tone female with brown eyes, approximately 4-feet-10 inches and weighs 73 pounds.

She was last seen wearing pink pants, white shoes, and a teal green shirt. Brock has purple and gold circular glasses and dark brown hair braided back in a ponytail.

GCPD IS asking if anyone sees Brock to please call 911. Detectives are actively following up on all leads, and if anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit Stop Crime ATL here. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information in this case.

