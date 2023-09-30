Have you seen her? Milwaukee police searching for 18-year-old Essence Holliman

Milwaukee police are asking the public for help in finding a missing teen.

Essence R. Holliman, 18, was last seen Friday in the 8200 block of West Capitol Drive.

Police released a photo and description of Holliman that noted she is about five foot, six inches tall and about 190 pounds. She has brown eyes. Her black hair was last seen styled in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a yellow, black and white jacket with a hood, white jeans and white shoes.

Milwaukee police say she is a critical missing case, which is a label investigators use for missing people who may be especially vulnerable.

Anyone with any information is asked to the department's Sensitive Crimes Division at (414) 935-7405 from 8 a.m. to midnight, or call (414) 935-7360 overnight from midnight to 8 a.m.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee police searching for 18-year-old Essence Holliman