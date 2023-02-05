Have you seen her? Missing woman, 23, is considered ‘at risk,’ Sacramento police say

Sacramento police are seeking assistance from the public in locating a 23-year-old woman.

Idazwia Wilson, who is reportedly at risk due to a medical condition, was last seen in the 6000 block of Bamford Drive, police said in a Sunday morning news release.

Wilson is described as a Black woman who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue zip-up jacket, pink pajama pants and pink Nike slip-on shoes.

Anyone with information about the missing woman’s whereabouts is asked to call 916-808-5471.

