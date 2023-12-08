Have you seen her? Nampa police search for 72-year-old woman who went missing

Nampa police searched Friday for a 72-year-old woman who went missing.

The woman, Penny Kay Clark, went on an errand in Nampa on Tuesday afternoon and has not been in contact with her family since then, police said Friday. The family says she may have gone to Kuna or Melba.

Clark is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes and glasses. Her family said she was wearing a teal-colored hat, gray windbreaker-style jacket, gray pants and black shoes.

She was driving a silver 2021 Chevy Equinox with the Idaho license plate 2CAE087.

The car that Kenny Kay Clark would have been driving when she went missing.

Police urged anyone who’s had contact with Clark or knows where she is to call the Nampa Police dispatch line at (208) 465-2257 and choose option 1.