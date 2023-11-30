Have you seen her? Woman accused of spending $8,500 on firefighter’s stolen credit card

Bellevue police are looking for a woman accused of using a firefighter’s stolen credit card for a shopping spree, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

Detectives say the woman spent $8,500 on a shopping spree at Bellevue Square Mall.

According to police, the firefighter was putting up Christmas lights for the elderly while the crime occurred.

If you know this woman or have additional information, contact CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477.