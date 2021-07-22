Have you seen him? Arlington police look for person of interest in a July 6 homicide

Arlington police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a July 6 homicide, according to a tweet from the department.

Police said the man shown in a video was seen with 59-year-old Roberto Lopez, of Arlington, before Lopez was stabbed about 1 a.m. July 6. An employee at a store in the 3300 block of East Division Street in Arlington called 911 and reported that a man who was bleeding had entered the store and collapsed.

Lopez was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him.

Arlington detectives believe Lopez was stabbed several times, but they have not determined the location where the crime occurred. Witnesses reported seeing the victim pull up to the store in a vehicle.

We are asking for the public's help to identify a person of interest in an ongoing homicide investigation.



Check out the video below.



If you think you recognize this individual, please call Det. Hall at (817) 459-5325. #ArlingtonTX https://t.co/uAUnxkLI97 — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) July 22, 2021

Witnesses reported seeing Lopez in the area with another person before the stabbing. The person of interest was seen on surveillance video at a nearby hotel after the stabbing took place, according to the video released by police, and “detectives would like to speak to him.”

Police did not say what involvement the man may have in the incident.

Anyone with information on this case should call Arlington police at 817-459-5325. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.

Lopez’s family and friends are offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.