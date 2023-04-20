Have you seen him? Beaufort police ask residents’ help to identify alleged armed robber

The Beaufort Police Department is looking for a man they say was involved in an armed robbery earlier this month at the Walmart on Robert Smalls Parkway.

The robbery happened around 1:33 p.m. April 9 in the store’s parking lot, according to the Beaufort Police Department. The man is described as being Black, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 180 lbs. Nothing was stolen from the victim and no gun was pointed at them though they could see the outline of a pistol in his pocket, said Chief Deputy Stephenie Price with the Beaufort Police Department. No shots were fired in the incident.

After leaving the parking lot, the man ran off and left his clothing in the woods, police said. A sketch artist with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division made the sketch for the Beaufort Police Department.

Police are looking to charge the man with armed robbery and possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime, according to Price.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has additional information regarding this incident may call the Beaufort Police Department at 843-322-7960. To leave an anonymous tip, call 843-322-7938.