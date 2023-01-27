Have you seen him? Coast man wanted on attempted murder charge after shooting of stepfather

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man who allegedly shot his stepfather Thursday.

Authorities say Jordan Davis, 20, is wanted on a charge of attempted murder.

Deputies say they were called to the 9600 block of Comstock Avenue in the St. Martin community.

Upon arrival, they found Derrick Darnell Banks, 32, suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Sheriff John Ledbetter said Banks was shot during a domestic dispute with his stepson, who left before deputies arrived.

Davis is believed to be armed with a handgun, and fled wearing black pants and no shirt.

Banks was in Ocean Springs Hospital Friday in critical condition.

If you have any information about Davis, call the sheriff’s department and 228-769-3063 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.