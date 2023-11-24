Have You Seen Him? Concord man last seen at hotel is missing

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who was last seen at a Concord hotel has gone missing, the North Carolina Center for Missing and Endangered Persons announced Friday.

73-year-old William Horn was last seen at the Embassy Suites on John Hammons Drive in Concord. He is believed to be suffering from cognitive issues, officials said.

He is described as 6’0″ weighing 170 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray pants, tan shirt, and black shoes.

Concord Police was the reporting agency, NC Public Safety officials said.

