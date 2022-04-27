Have you seen him? Daytona Beach police searching for stolen Great Dane puppy

Daytona Beach police are asking for the community’s help to find a Great Dane puppy that was reported stolen overnight.

Officers said a puppy named Genesis and his brother were let outside a home on Hillside Drive around 12:30 a.m. and they both wandered away.

A witness told police that they found the two puppies along Silver Beach Avenue and caught Genesis’ brother. They said a man driving a white Ford F-150 captured Genesis and drove away.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 386-248-1777, option 3, regarding Case 220007267.

We'd like your help to find a missing Great Dane puppy who was reported stolen overnight from a beachside... Posted by Daytona Beach Police Department on Wednesday, April 27, 2022

