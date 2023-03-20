Have you seen him? Deputies search for missing and endangered man in Marion County

Marion County deputies are searching for a missing man who could be in danger.

Deputies said 52-year-old Guy Daniel Hessley disappeared over the weekend and has been missing for over 24 hours.

Deputies say he was last seen in the 12100 block SE 135th Avenue in Ocklawaha.

Officials said he has a medical condition and does not have his medication.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

