Have you seen him? Man accused of breaking into, stealing from Wright Company Factory site in Dayton

Authorities are asking for help identifying a man accused of breaking into and stealing from the Wright Company Factory site in Dayton.

In a social media post, the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park shared pictures of a man they said broke into the historical site on Dec. 6 around 6 a.m.

>> Fire fully engulfs Trotwood home

They are asking anyone who can identify the man pictured to call Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867 or to download the “P3″ app to report any criminal activity.

Your identity will be anonymous and you could receive a reward, according to the post.

Information about what the man allegedly took or how he got into the factory site was not included.