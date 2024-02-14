Have you seen him? Man wanted in Renton rape case from last summer

Renton Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted in connection with a rape that was reported to police last August.

An arrest warrant for second-degree rape has been issued for 34-year-old Cersain Hernandez Garcia.

He’s described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 195 pounds.

Anyone with information about where Garcia might be is asked to email Det. Liberty Billingsley at lbillingsley@rentonwa.gov.

Last July 4, a woman said she was raped near Cedar River Dog Park in Renton by a man she met earlier that night.

Renton Police said the suspect in that case was arrested in early November on first-degree rape charges.