Have you seen him? Man wanted in Renton rape case from last summer
Renton Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted in connection with a rape that was reported to police last August.
An arrest warrant for second-degree rape has been issued for 34-year-old Cersain Hernandez Garcia.
He’s described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 195 pounds.
Anyone with information about where Garcia might be is asked to email Det. Liberty Billingsley at lbillingsley@rentonwa.gov.
Last July 4, a woman said she was raped near Cedar River Dog Park in Renton by a man she met earlier that night.
Renton Police said the suspect in that case was arrested in early November on first-degree rape charges.