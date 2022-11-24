Have you seen him? Police looking for DeKalb County man suffering from dementia
The DeKalb County Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find a missing and possibly endangered man.
The man, only identified as Reuben, is 73 years old and suffers from dementia.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
He was last seen today at Beresford Circle in Stone Mountain wearing a dark sweater, light shorts and flip-flops.
If you see him please contact the DeKalb County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.
TRENDING STORIES:
Georgia 7-year-old’s quick thinking saves parents, 7-month-old brother from house fire
Which restaurants are open on Thanksgiving 2022? Here’s a list
UGA football super fan with cerebral palsy leading the team on the field vs. Georgia Tech
IN OTHER NEWS: