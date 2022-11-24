Have you seen him? Police looking for DeKalb County man suffering from dementia

The DeKalb County Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find a missing and possibly endangered man.

The man, only identified as Reuben, is 73 years old and suffers from dementia.

He was last seen today at Beresford Circle in Stone Mountain wearing a dark sweater, light shorts and flip-flops.

If you see him please contact the DeKalb County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

