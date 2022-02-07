Have you seen him? Police looking for missing 14-year-old last seen in Crestview over a month ago

CRESTVIEW — Police are trying to find a teenager who has been missing for more than a month.

Filadelfo Ramirez, 14, was last seen about 12:40 p.m. Dec. 29 walking near James Lee Boulevard and Victory Lane in Crestview, according to the Crestview Police Department.

Filadelfo Ramirez, 14, has been missing for over a month. Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact the Crestview Police Department at 850-682-2055 or their local law enforcement.

He is 4 feet tall and weighs about 80 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Ramirez does not have any local family or friends, and primarily speaks Spanish, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department at 850-682-2055 or their local law enforcement.

