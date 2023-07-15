Have you seen him? Police release new photos of suspect accused of stealing truck with baby inside

Police have released new photographs of the suspect who is accused of stealing a truck with a baby inside before dropping the infant off at a Dorchester intersection on Friday.

The images released Saturday of the suspect are much clearer than previous images released on Friday.

New photographs show the suspect -- a man with a beard, tattoos on both forearms and wearing a gray Boston Red Sox T-shirt -- on a bicycle. Police described the suspect as a heavy-set, light-skinned Hispanic male, last seen wearing a grey shirt/grey pants with long hair and a beard.

Around 3 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Geneva Avenue and Leroy Street for a reported kidnapping.

When officers arrived, they learned that the victim’s truck had been stolen with their infant child still inside the truck.

The suspect drove the stolen truck along Geneva Avenue towards Bowdoin Street.

The infant’s parents told police that while parked at 430 Geneva Ave., they exited the truck to tend to their two-year-old. The suspect then jumped into their truck and fled towards Bowdoin Street with the infant inside the truck, police said.

Moments later, the suspect returned to 430 Geneva Ave. and placed the infant, who was still in the car seat, on the sidewalk.

The suspect then drove away again in the stolen truck toward Bowdoin Street.

The infant was reunited with the parents and an ambulance took the infant to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

About an hour later, officers located the stolen truck at 156 Columbia Road.

Anyone with information on this incident is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Detectives at 617-343-4335.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

