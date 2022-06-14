Have you seen him? Police seek man, 69, missing from Ocoee

The Ocoee Police Department said Tuesday that it is searching for a 69-year-old man who is considered endangered.

John Johnson, who is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, was last seen in the Windstone subdivision, police said.

Read: Boy among 4 shot in triple murder-suicide at Casselberry condo complex

Investigators said he was wearing black dress pants, black shoes and a shirt.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Ocoee police at 407-905-3160.

Read: 7th member of Haiti delegation for Special Olympics USA Games reported missing in Osceola

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.



