Have you seen him? Police seek missing, endangered Cocoa Beach man

Gene Saladna
·1 min read

Cocoa Beach police are asking for help to find a missing man who they consider to be at risk.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Police said Matthew Anzaldi walked away from his home in south Cocoa Beach after an argument.

They said he was having a mental health medical episode at the time.

Police released a photo of Anzaldi.

Police said Anzaldi is missing.
Police said Anzaldi is missing.

Anzaldi is described as:

  • 29-year-old man

  • 6 feet tall

  • Approximately 220 lbs

  • Last seen wearing a blue Daytona 500 T-shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

If you see Anzaldi or know where he may be, call Cocoa Beach Police at 321-868-3251 or your local police department.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.