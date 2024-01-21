Have you seen him? Stillwater PD looks for larceny suspect

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Stillwater Police Department (SPD) posted several surveillance images Sunday asking the public if they had seen a man who was being sought after for possible larceny.

SPD didn’t release too many details with the Facebook post besides the images and asking for help.

The original larceny report happened on Sunday, January 21st according to police.

They posted that the suspect was a white man, last seen in all-black clothing, and had left the store in a white two-door Nissan Frontier.

As to who the suspect could be or what store was the subject of the larceny, police did not state.

If you recognize him or have any information you are asked to call the SPD tip line at (405) 533-TIPS (8477).

