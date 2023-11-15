Have you seen this husband and wife? They are missing, Thurston Sheriff’s Office says

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a husband and wife who have been missing since Monday.

On Monday, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the Lake Forest neighborhood to do a welfare check on the wife who had not shown up for work, Lt. Mike Brooks said Wednesday.

They then discovered that both husband and wife were missing. Their vehicle also was missing, but was later found at 67th Avenue Southeast at Rainier Road Southeast.

The Sheriff’s Office is calling the circumstances surrounding their disappearance “suspicious.”

The couple have been identified as Karen A. Koep, while the man is identified by a single name, “Davido.”

He is described as six-foot-tall and weighs 180 pounds. She is 5-foot-4 and 115 pounds.

The Sheriff’s Office acknowledged in a news release that they don’t have many details.

Anyone with information about their disappearance is asked to contact detectives at detectives@co.thurston.wa.us or by calling the non-emergency dispatch line at 360-704-2740.