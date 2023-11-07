Have you seen this Lamborghini in Memphis? There's a reward if you help find it.

The owner of a Lamborghini stolen Sunday in Memphis is offering $5,000 reward for his vehicle to be returned. at the corner of Cooper Street and Young Avenue.

According to Memphis Police, the car was stolen at 5:54 p.m. from a parking lot at the intersection of Cooper Street and Young Avenue. A white vehicle parked beside the 2016 Lamborghini Huracan and soon after both vehicles left north on Cooper Street.

An Instagram user named Jon Hodge posted about the theft of the vehicle, saying he's offering a $5,000 reward for his vehicle to be returned.

"I’m begging you, Memphis, to please be on the lookout for a Lamborghini Huracan! It’s a bright red color, and it’s impossible to miss," Hodge wrote in his post.

Comments on Hodge's post and Memphis Police's Facebook post report seeing the car on Winchester Road, Highland Street, I-240 and I-55, and Union Avenue.

There have been no arrests made, and police say this is an ongoing investigation. Police are asking people with any information to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Jordan Green covers trending news for The USA Today Network. She can be reached via email at Jordan.Green@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter/X @_green_jordan_

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Lamborghini stolen in Memphis has $5,000 reward for those who find it