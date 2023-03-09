Where is Leyan Martinez? Police are looking for the 22-year-old last spotted in Miami-Dade

The last time anyone saw Leyan Martinez he was in the 29800 block of Southwest 147th Court in South Miami-Dade with a dark-colored satchel and a multicolored backpack.

That was 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. Miami-Dade police asked for help finding the 22-year-old the following day.

Martinez stands about 5-foot-8 and weighs about 185 pounds. He was wearing a multicolored hat, gray hoodie and gray sweatpants. Police say he has an “intellectual disability.”

Leyan Martinez

Anyone who has information on where Leyan Martinez is or was should contact Miami-Dade police’s special victims unit at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).