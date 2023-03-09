Where is Leyan Martinez? Police are looking for the 22-year-old last spotted in Miami-Dade

David J. Neal
·1 min read

The last time anyone saw Leyan Martinez he was in the 29800 block of Southwest 147th Court in South Miami-Dade with a dark-colored satchel and a multicolored backpack.

That was 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. Miami-Dade police asked for help finding the 22-year-old the following day.

Martinez stands about 5-foot-8 and weighs about 185 pounds. He was wearing a multicolored hat, gray hoodie and gray sweatpants. Police say he has an “intellectual disability.”

Leyan Martinez
Leyan Martinez

Anyone who has information on where Leyan Martinez is or was should contact Miami-Dade police’s special victims unit at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).

Recommended Stories