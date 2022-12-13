Have you seen Maekon? He’s a Miccosukee teen who went missing more than a week ago
Miccosukee police are asking the public for help finding a teenager who went missing more than a week ago.
Maekon T. Osceola-Nunez, 16, was last seen the night of Dec. 2 at his home in Ochopee, near the Miccosukee Indian Village, according to tribal authorities. He stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds.
Your assistance in locating this missing child is greatly appreciated.
Maekon, who has braces and short curly hair, was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and basketball shorts.
A student at Gulliver Prep in Pinecrest, Maekon was last seen while on his first tribal court-ordered visitation with his mother, according to a family member’s post on Facebook.
Anyone with information about Maekon’s whereabouts should call police at 305-223-1600.