Have you seen this man? Bartow police searching for man accused of trespassing, damaging property

The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man caught on camera peering into a home in White, Georgia.

According to the department, deputies responded to a home on Highway 41 about a suspicious person trespassing on the property on on June 22.

The victim told deputies that she was receiving notifications from her camera system that someone was at her home.

At first, the victim wasn’t concerned because she put up a sign that said she was giving away some furniture.

The unidentified man came up and looked at the furniture. He then began looking inside the house, deputies said.

Once he spotted the cameras in the window, he began coloring on the window with what appeared to be paint or a marker.

The man then covered the window with the cardboard sign that the victim had left outside.

The man left before deputies showed up.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office at 770-382-5050.

