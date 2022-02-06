Have you seen this man? Bay County Sheriff’s Office wants help finding burglary suspect

BAY COUNTY — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s aid in identifying a possible burglary suspect.

According to Sunday press release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded on Friday to a local business in the Bayou George area.

A screenshot of security footage that shows a possible burglary suspect. The Bay County Sheriff's Office hopes the public can help identify him.

The business reported the theft of a large quantity of cigarettes. After the burglary, the suspect was seen driving from the scene onto Highway 231 in what appeared to be a small sedan.

If you have any information regarding the identification of the suspect from these pictures, please contact Inv. Patrick Crawford at the Bay County Sheriff's Office, (850) 747-4700, or call Crimestoppers at 785-TIPS.

