Have you seen this man? Fort Worth police ask for help finding missing person

Ricky James Bunch was last seen in the 5400 block of Rickenbacker Place in east Fort Worth at about noon on Sunday, police said. He was wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

He is about 140 pounds and 5 feet 7-inches tall with gray hair and brown eyes. Bunch may have a red walker with him for walking assistance and has mental issues, Fort Worth police said.

Anyone with information about Bunch can call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.