Have you seen this man? Fort Worth police ask for help finding missing person

Kaley Johnson
·1 min read

Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 54-year-old man who may be confused or lost.

Fort Worth police are asking the public for help finding Ricky Bunch, 54, who was last seen in the 5400 block of Rickenbacker Place.
Fort Worth police are asking the public for help finding Ricky Bunch, 54, who was last seen in the 5400 block of Rickenbacker Place.

Ricky James Bunch was last seen in the 5400 block of Rickenbacker Place in east Fort Worth at about noon on Sunday, police said. He was wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

He is about 140 pounds and 5 feet 7-inches tall with gray hair and brown eyes. Bunch may have a red walker with him for walking assistance and has mental issues, Fort Worth police said.

Anyone with information about Bunch can call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Preschool show boasts girl power, plus nonbinary bison Fred

    If there’s a missing necklace, an AWOL baby penguin or a herd of on-the-loose caribou, Ridley Jones is your go-to guy. The 6-year-old title character of Netflix’s new animated series has the pluck and daring of classic screen heroes who were routinely male, a stubborn trope that “Ridley Jones” creator Chris Nee is eager to vanquish for TV's youngest viewers. “It felt really different to give Ridley that journey.”

  • Egypt ends impounding of ship that got stuck in Suez Canal

    An Egyptian court on Tuesday lifted a three-month long judicial seizure of a hulking shipping vessel that had blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week earlier this year, paving the way for it to leave Egypt. Following the decision by the court in the city of Ismailia, the Ever Given would be allowed to leave the canal on Wednesday, after a ceremony in the canal city of Ismailia. Earlier, the Suez Canal Authority notified the court that it reached a settlement in its financial dispute with Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., the Japanese owner of the Ever Given, a judicial official said, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

  • 10 Psychedelic Startups Investors are Flocking To

    In this article, we discuss the 10 psychedelic startups investors are flocking to. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these startups, go directly to the 5 Psychedelic Startups Investors are Flocking To. One of the key developments in the psychedelic industry over the past year and a half has been the stock […]

  • The fitness secrets of Tour de France pros – from hot baths to avoiding toast

    Tour de France riders are some of the fittest athletes in the world. During this year’s edition of the iconic three-week race the cyclists will ride 3,417km, execute over half a million pedal revolutions, and torch up to 9,000 calories per day. As a result of their intensive training regimes, elite cyclists typically have just 5-15 per cent body fat – much lower than the average of 18-24 per cent for men and 25-31 per cent for women. To get in shape Geraint Thomas and his teammates at Ineos Gren

  • Large crowds bring July 4 chaos to Loop; 2 officers injured

    Chicago police said they responded to several large groups gathering throughout downtown Sunday night, with at least two police officers injured.

  • Three Asian Students Brutally Attacked by ‘Gang’ of Teens in Australia

    Police in Queensland, Australia are investigating a vicious attack by a group of teens against a trio of Asian students late last month. The incident, which was caught on video, reportedly occurred outside a shopping center in Inala, a suburb in the city of Brisbane, on June 27. One of the attackers is believed to have filmed the scene.

  • Two missing sisters. One bizarre note. For 20 years, a family has asked: Where are our girls?

    In 2001, Tionda and Diamond Bradley left a note and disappeared from their Chicago home. For two decades, their family has fought for answers.

  • Rittenhouse attorney wants to show victim was sex offender

    Kyle Rittenhouse's attorney wants a judge to allow him to argue that one of the men his client fatally shot during a Wisconsin protest was a sex offender, saying it supports a defense theory that he attacked Rittenhouse and intended to take his gun because he couldn't legally possess one. Mark Richards maintained in court filings Thursday that Joseph Rosenbaum was convicted of having sex with a minor in Arizona in 2002 and was prohibited from possessing firearms. Rosenbaum started the altercation with Rittenhouse in hopes of making off with his assault-style rifle, which only bolsters Rittenhouse’s self-defense argument, Richards wrote.

  • Parris Island graduate who saved woman from attack in Savannah motel receives medal

    The Marine is now stationed in Hawaii.

  • American Banker Jailed in Hong Kong for Trying to Be a Good Samaritan

    Tyrone Siu via ReutersWhen Samuel Bickett, a former Bank of America compliance director, saw a man with a retractable baton confronting a teenager in a subway station in Hong Kong in 2019, he assumed he had stumbled on an assault. He immediately tried to help the kid by trying to grab the baton, he says. What he didn’t know was that the man was Senior Constable Yu Shu-sang, an undercover officer, and the younger man had just skipped his fare at the nearby subway station. The man in blue sweater,

  • Police Use A Drone To Locate Stolen Classic Cars

    Way to leverage modern technology!

  • Democratic donor Ed Buck injected drugs into passed out sex partners, prosecutors say

    Democratic megadonor Ed Buck, who is about to stand trial in the drugging deaths of two men, lured a stream of young participants to his West Hollywood apartment where they were injected with methamphetamine and played sexual fetish games, federal prosecutors said.

  • Driver knocks woman off bike and gets shot by another bicyclist

    Police said the driver had no right to tell the bicyclists that they could not ride around in the neighborhood.

  • Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks dead after firework blast to chest

    NHL goalie Matiss Kivlenieks died in a freak accident on the Fourth of July when a firework blasted into his chest during a house party in Michigan.

  • Mom leaves 9-month-old at bar with strangers she met hours earlier, Alabama cops say

    Witnesses said the woman was drunk when she came back for the child.

  • Iowa man arrested after Chicago hotel employee voices suspicion over weapons in room

    A 32-year-old Iowa man was charged with two felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon after a hotel employee in Chicago reported Sunday that a guest was in possession of a rifle with a high-powered scope as well as a handgun and ammunition, according to local media reports. The items seized from a room at the W Chicago-Lakeshore overlooking Ohio Street Beach; the lakefront pedestrian, bike and running paths; and Navy Pier, one of the most popular tourist destinations in all of Illinois, included

  • 61 arrested after Chicago crowd hurls fireworks at officers and dances on police cars

    Dozens of arrests were made in downtown Chicago on the Fourth of July after a crowd of young adults and juveniles launched fireworks at officers and danced on police cruisers.

  • Search Is Underway for 23-Year-Old Hiker Who Has Been Missing for 5 Days in Montana Forest

    Tatum Morell last spoke to her mom around 8 p.m. on Thursday night, the same day she set out on a hike

  • Lawsuit: Man who sparked treasure hunt retrieved own loot

    A French treasure hunter has sued the estate of a Santa Fe, New Mexico, antiquities dealer who sparked a yearslong search across the American West by hiding a chest filled with gold, coins and other valuables. Bruno Raphoz is seeking $10 million in a complaint filed last week in U.S. District Court in New Mexico. The lawsuit comes a year after another man found the treasure in Wyoming, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

  • Neighborhood runs for cover as U-Haul full of fireworks explodes, Ohio video shows

    At least three people were injured in the explosion.