Have you seen this man? Mitchell police searching for shoplifting suspect

Dec. 7—MITCHELL — Police in Mitchell and the Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers are looking for a suspect believed to be involved in a shoplifting incident at Cabela's.

On Nov 12, an unknown male entered the premises of 601 Cabela Drive and allegedly walked out with a $600 pair of hunting bibs.

The Mitchell Police Division described the suspect in Facebook post as a white male with short black hair, possibly driving a black Ford crew-cab pickup.

The Mitchell Police Divison

is asking the public to contact them or Crime Stoppers with any information regarding the incident. Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for tips that lead to an arrest.

Information received through Crime Stoppers remains completely anonymous and tipsters who provide information that leads to an arrest will be given a cash reward. To leave an anonymous tip, call 605-996-1700.