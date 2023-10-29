Seen these men? They’re accused of stealing from Olympic Cards and Comics in Lacey

Lacey police are asking the public to help identify two men accused of burglarizing Gabi’s Olympic Cards and Comics on Pacific Avenue Southeast.

The break-in occurred overnight Friday after the suspects rammed a Ford F series pickup truck through the front door of the business, according to police.

Owner Gabi Shephard Trautmann told The Olympian on Friday the suspects took sealed Pokemon products. She said the store was burglarized once before, and the same type of products were taken.

The two suspects were last seen wearing what appear to be orange plaid shirts, according to images released by police. Police released a total of four images: two images of the suspects and two images of men in regular street clothes who might be the same suspects.

The Olympian has decided not to include those additional images because police have not confirmed they were involved in the burglary.

One of the suspects in the Olympic Cards and Comics robbery on Friday.

The second suspect in the Olympic Cards and Comics robbery.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333 or call Thurston 911 at the non-emergency dispatch line at 360-704-2740.

