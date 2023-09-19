Have you seen these men? They’re accused of theft, Lacey police say

Lacey police are asking the public to help identify three men accused of theft.

About 4 a.m. Sept. 9, police say the men burglarized the Nisqually Tobacco Outlet on Marvin Road Northeast near Hogum Bay Road.

They used a stolen U-haul truck to gain entry into the business, according to police. They then left the scene in the U-haul truck and a separate pickup truck, which was stolen from a Montesano address earlier in the night, police say.

Police think the suspects are from Federal Way.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333.

Lacey police are looking for three men accused of theft.