Visalia police are searching for two men wanted in connection with two separate October crimes.

Photographs of the men were released by the department along with a description of the violent crimes they are accused of.

Evans Avenue shooting

On Oct. 23, officers were called to the 1500 block of West Evans Avenue for a report of gunshots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were rushed to a local hospital, where the man died from his injuries.

Violent Crimes detectives identified Angelo Morales Jr. as the homicide suspect.

Morales is still on the loose, according to detectives.

Anyone with information on Morales' whereabouts is urged to call detective Luis Berrocales at 713-4727 or the department's anonymous tipline at 713-4738.

Robbery suspect wanted by police

The second man wanted by police is linked with an October robbery.

Here's what is known about the case.

Just after 1 p.m. on Oct. 22, officers were called to the Houston Avenue Market on Court Street for a report of an armed robbery.

Violent Crimes Detectives were called to take over the investigation.

During the investigation, detectives identified Carlos Casteneda-Arellano, 21, and a 17-year-old, as the suspects.

Last week, local authorities arrested the teenager.

Two search warrants were also served in the 2400 block of North Court Street. Evidence of the robbery was found during the search, according to investigators.

The teenager was booked at the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy, and participation in a criminal street gang.

Casteneda is still wanted, police said.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Have you seen these men? Visalia police search for wanted suspects