Have you seen these men? They’re wanted after a car was stolen by tow in Biloxi.

The Biloxi Police Department requested help finding and identifying a man wanted for stealing a car by towing from a business.

The suspects are wanted for felony grand larceny for the theft. The incident happened Monday, Feb. 27, at the 2100 block of Pass Road shortly after 5 p.m.

While one man positioned his silver Chevrolet truck and flatbed trailer behind the parked 2005 Pontiac GTO, the other suspect was caught on surveillance making a purchase inside the store. Stills from the surveillance show the male customer was wearing a black shirt, black hat and black shorts at the time of the incident.

The driver and the customer assisted with loading the Pontiac onto the truck’s attached flatbed trailer before fleeing west on Pass Road.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Biloxi Police Department dispatch at 228-392-0641 or the Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.

A suspect of the grand larceny is pictured making a purchase before helping to load a stolen car onto a flatbed.

A store surveillance shows a man in a silver truck with an attached flatbed near the stolen car on February 27.