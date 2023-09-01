Have you seen me? Milton Police searching for missing man

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in looking for a man who has been missing since August 14.

29-year-old Kevin Brennan was last seen leaving BID Milton on that day. He is a resident of Florida but had been staying in the Quincy area, according to Milton Police.

Brennan is described as a 5′9″, 160-pound Caucasian male who has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and suffers from other complicating factors, officials say.

He was last seen wearing gray shorts, a white tee-shirt, black Asics brand sneakers, and a white and gray baseball hat.

Anyone who knows of Brennan’s whereabouts is asked to call Milton Police at 617-698-3800.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

