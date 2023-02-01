Have you seen this ogre? Police in Mass. town seek help in search for missing 200-pound Shrek statue

Police in a small Massachusetts town are working to solve the case of a 200-pound Shrek statue that vanished from its home earlier this week.

A concrete sculpture the beloved ogre was stolen from Mountain Road in Hatfield, according to the Hatfield Police Department.

“The dragon sculpture he lives with is frustrated and lonely,” the department joked in a Facebook post.

Whoever is responsible for swiping the swamp-dwelling creature is asked to “return him in the condition you found him.”

Anyone with information on Shrek’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Hatfield Police Department.

