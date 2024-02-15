Have you seen this person? Lacey police are on the lookout
Police are asking the community for help after they say a bugler broke into a Lacey home last month.
On Jan. 27, a suspect arrived at a home at 6th Avenue South East around 9 a.m. The suspect disabled the home’s surveillance cameras before entering and stealing various things, such as instruments and bicycles.
Lacey Police Department shared a photo of the suspect and a possible associated car on social media.
🚨Do you recognize this person, or this vehicle?🚨If you have any information, please call us at: (360) 459-4333 and reference case 2024-0647. #AttemptToID #PleaseHelp #NotCool #LaceyPD pic.twitter.com/gpkserKxch
— Lacey Police (@LaceyPolice) February 15, 2024
Police think the burglar has broken into the same home multiple times.
LPD is asking anyone with information to contact them immediately at (360) 459-4333.