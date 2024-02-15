Have you seen this person? Lacey police are on the lookout

Police are asking the community for help after they say a bugler broke into a Lacey home last month.

On Jan. 27, a suspect arrived at a home at 6th Avenue South East around 9 a.m. The suspect disabled the home’s surveillance cameras before entering and stealing various things, such as instruments and bicycles.

Lacey Police Department shared a photo of the suspect and a possible associated car on social media.

Police think the burglar has broken into the same home multiple times.

LPD is asking anyone with information to contact them immediately at (360) 459-4333.