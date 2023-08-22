Have you seen this person? SLO police asking for help identifying masked prowler

A masked prowler was spotted in the Grand Avenue neighborhood of San Luis Obispo multiple times in the past two weeks.

On Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo Police Department asked for the public’s help in identifying the person, who was captured on video surveillance at two properties in the area.

The suspect was captured on camera fleeing properties on the 0 block of Hathaway Avenue on Aug. 16 and the 1700 block of McCollum Street on Aug. 5, the San Luis Obispo Police Department said in a Twitter post.

Both incidents occurred between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.

The prowler additionally went inside a home on Fredericks Street and was chased away by a resident who was home at the time, the department said.

No items were stolen and no one was injured, according to police.

Police were asking anyone who recognizes the person or has additional camera footage from home security systems to contact the department at 805-594-8015.

Anyone who sees or hears a prowler was advised to call 911.