Have you seen me? Police searching for missing Raynham teen

Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a teen who has been missing since Tuesday.

Raynham Police say 16-year-old Colleen Weaver was last seen leaving her home on October 18th around 1:00 a.m. She lives in the area of Orchard and King Street, according to officials.

Colleen is described as 5 feet tall, 120 pounds with red/pink hair. Police believe she is wearing glasses but don’t know what sort of clothing she had on at the time of her disappearance.

Law enforcement officials are asking anyone in the Orchard and King Street area to review any home surveillance footage they have.

Anyone with information about Colleen’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.

