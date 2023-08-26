Have you seen these robbers? SPD sees uptick in break-ins

The Seattle Police Department is asking for your help with identifying robbers after 14 reported incidents.

SPD has noticed an uptick in break-ins at 98108, 98118, 98144, and 98178 zip codes.

SPD said the suspects were a group of three to seven armed Black teenagers. Some of them were seen driving KIAs or Hyundais.

During the robberies, the teenagers allegedly assaulted people, pistol-whipped, or held them at gunpoint while stealing valuable items and cash.

SPD is asking communities to review security systems and look for any video footage that could help.

If you have any information call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000. If you witness anything that looks suspicious call 911.

SPD also gave tips for protecting yourself and your family:

Be observant and remain alert – trust your instincts.

Be aware of your surroundings – call 911 when you observe suspicious activity.

Communicate with friends and family on who will be home and at what time.

Install security devices and or sounding alarms at doors, windows, and garages.

Install motion sensor lighting for entrances exits, and parking areas.

Avoid keeping large amounts of cash within your home.

Participate in your local neighborhood watch.

Contact your local precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator for questions on security and prevention tips for crime in your area.



