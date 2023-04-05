Have you seen Robert Watson? Miami-Dade man with Alzheimer’s is missing, police say

Omar Rodríguez Ortiz
·1 min read

Miami-Dade police on Tuesday asked for the public’s help finding a 73-year-old man with Alzheimer’s who wandered away from his home the day before.

Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, police say Robert Watson left his house in the 11200 block of Southwest 172nd Street and hasn’t been seen since.

Robert Watson, 73, is a Miami-Dade County resident.
Watson, who stands 5 feet, 10 inches and weighs 180 pounds, was last spotted wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a gray baseball cap. He is partially bald with gray hair and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Cardenas’ whereabouts is encouraged to call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-715-3300. People may also submit an anonymous tip to Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers by calling 305-471-8477 or visiting crimestoppers305.com.