Have you seen Robert Watson? Miami-Dade man with Alzheimer’s is missing, police say

Miami-Dade police on Tuesday asked for the public’s help finding a 73-year-old man with Alzheimer’s who wandered away from his home the day before.

Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, police say Robert Watson left his house in the 11200 block of Southwest 172nd Street and hasn’t been seen since.

Robert Watson, 73, is a Miami-Dade County resident.

Watson, who stands 5 feet, 10 inches and weighs 180 pounds, was last spotted wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a gray baseball cap. He is partially bald with gray hair and has brown eyes.

#MISSING: Robert Watson, 72 years old, was last seen in the area of 11200 Block and SW 172nd Street. The missing person may be in need of services. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477 or by dialing **TIPS. pic.twitter.com/YQbyEW0KOd — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) April 4, 2023

Anyone with information on Cardenas’ whereabouts is encouraged to call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-715-3300. People may also submit an anonymous tip to Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers by calling 305-471-8477 or visiting crimestoppers305.com.