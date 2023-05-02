Have you seen this RV? It left the scene of Sunday morning homicide, Olympia police say

Olympia police are asking for the public’s help to locate an RV that was spotted leaving the scene of a Sunday morning homicide in west Olympia.

The RV, a 2001 Jamboree, has the following Washington state license plate: AZU4622.

Although police are asking for the public’s help, they also ask that those who see the RV to call 911 rather than approach the vehicle or contact those who occupy it.

About 2 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 1800 block of East End Street Northwest after a report of a body lying in the street. Police later determined the 37-year-old man appeared to have been stabbed.

Evidence recovered during the investigation connected the vehicle to the alleged crime. No arrests have been made.

The victim’s examination is set to take place Tuesday morning, Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock said. After the exam, he says he will consult police before releasing the name and cause of death.