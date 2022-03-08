Seen with saw: Arrest made in catalytic converter theft, Lexington County sheriff says

A Columbia man was charged with multiple crimes after he was caught under a truck trying to cut off the vehicle’s catalytic converter, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Monday night.

Maurice Daveonte Oats, 22, was arrested Saturday after a 911 call about a suspicious person at a St. Andrews Road business, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

“A deputy found Oats in a business parking lot under a truck trying to cut off the truck’s catalytic converter,” Sheriff Jay Koon said in the release. “Deputies also found a power saw and numerous saw blades, along with batteries on the truck.”

Oats was charged with possession of a nonferrous metal, possession of implements capable of being used in a crime, injury to real property and resisting arrest, the sheriff’s department said.

Oats was booked at the Lexington County Detention Center, and has since been released after meeting the conditions of his bond, the sheriff’s department said.

He is also a person of interest in other catalytic converter thefts at other locations in the county, according to Koon.

Criminal History

Oats is facing pending charges and has been convicted for similar crimes.

On Oct. 10, 2021, Oats was arrested on charges of making/possessing tools capable of being used in a crime, obtaining nonferrous metals, and malicious injury to animals, personal property (value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000), Richland County Court records show. He was released on a $10,000 surety bond and the charges are still pending, according to court records.

In 2021, Oats was convicted on a charges of malicious injury to animals, personal property (value $2,000 or less), resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct from a May 14, 2020 arrest, Richland County court records show.

This is not the first time a business on St. Andrews Road has been targeted by thieves looking to steal catalytic converters.

In early 2021, a 50-year-old Bamberg man was caught with a “freshly cut catalytic converter” in the parking lot of a business, the sheriff’s department said.

Story continues

“A deputy found (Rudolph Edward) Myers in a business parking lot in the process of jacking up a car,” Koon said at the time. “The deputy found a saw and numerous blades in Myers’ truck. The deputy also found a freshly cut catalytic converter in the truck’s toolbox.”

Catalytic converters a top target

A catalytic converter is part of a vehicle’s exhaust system that turns toxic gases from engines into water and carbon dioxide. Inside, the converters can contain platinum, palladium, and rhodium — valuable metals as precious as gold.

Catalytic converter theft is on the rise, according to law enforcement agencies.

In recent months, dozens of catalytic converters have been stolen in Richland, Lexington, Kershaw and Orangeburg counties and other places around South Carolina.

“Catalytic converter thefts are out of control,” Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott recently told The State. “It’s not a sexy crime that gets a lot of attention, but it’s very damaging to those who get one stolen. It can cost thousands of dollars to get your car repaired.”

Tips to protect your property

To help reduce the chances of having a catalytic converter stolen, law enforcement recommends:

▪ Putting light and surveillance cameras on your car at night, or parking in a garage if possible

▪ Putting a metal cage over your converter or fastening it more securely

▪ Engraving identification numbers such as a license tag number on the converter

▪ Reporting suspicious cars in your neighborhood and the theft to your local law enforcement

Without getting under a car, there are some signs that would indicate the catalytic converter is missing.

Listen for a loud roaring sound when the engine is started, and a sputtering sound when changing speed, according to the Columbia police. Also take note if the vehicle doesn’t drive smoothly.

“You’ll know that a catalytic converter was stolen from your vehicle right after you start the engine,” The Columbia Police Department said.