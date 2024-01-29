Have you seen the shark-bitten California sea lion in Morro Bay? Here’s what to know

For nearly two weeks, an injured California sea lion has taken refuge on rocks in the Morro Bay harbor.

The adult male sea lion is recovering from shark bites on its chest and front left flipper, according to Marine Mammal Center spokesperson Giancarlo Rulli.

The Marine Mammal Center, a nonprofit organization that rescues, rehabilitates and researches marine animals, has monitored the sea lion daily since it was first reported on Jan. 16, Rulli said.

“The good news is it’s in really good body condition,” Rulli said.

The sea lion has been spotted resting on the rocks near Giovanni’s Fish Market and Galley. Rulli said the sea lion has appeared to periodically go back into the water, likely to find food.

An injured sea lion rests on the rocks near Giovanni’s Fish Market and Galley in Morro Bay. The sea lion is recovering from shark bites.

At an estimated 400 to 500 pounds, the animal would be difficult to move to a care facility, especially given the location of where it has decided to rest, Rulli said. Moving the sea lion would be a “major rescue operation” requiring a large response and coordination with local authorities, he added.

Marine Mammal Center experts have noted that the sea lion’s wounds don’t appear to be getting worse, Rulli said. The wound on its chest seems to be slowly healing, he said.

“These are really resilient animals. They can recover from some very traumatic injuries,” Rulli said.

However, should the sea lion take a turn for the worse, Rulli said the Marine Mammal Center could consider a rescue operation.

For now, Rulli advised members of the public to stay back and avoid disturbing the mammal.

“The wounds are quite significant,” Rulli said. “A big factor in his recovery is being able to rest.”