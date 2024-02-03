Have you seen it? Spring Lake police ask for help locating stolen trailer, police say

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are asking for help locating a trailer that was stolen on Friday, Spring Lake police said.

According to police, a while utility/cargo trailer was stolen in Fayetteville and was headed in the Spring Lake area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Spring Lake NC Police Dept. at 910-436-0350 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County CrimeStoppers (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

